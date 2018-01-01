South Laguna Community Garden Park hosts Halloween Fall Fest on Sunday

The South Laguna Community Garden Park will host the Ninth Annual Halloween Fall Festival and Potluck this Sunday, Oct 28 from 2 - 5 p.m. Join the community for a costume contest, pumpkin carving, games, freebies from Laguna Nursery and prizes. The celebration is free and open to the public.

Star Shields will be creating his signature airbrush face and body art, and the Garden Band will provide lively tunes. Bring a dish to share that serves ten people, and a drink. Plates and utensils will be provided for this “zero waste” event.

Come experience the magic that happens when the community comes together and learn how you can help in the quest to keep the Garden Park for generations to come.

For more information, visit www.southlaguna.org/garden or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

South Laguna Community Garden Park is located at Coast Hwy and Eagle Rock Way.