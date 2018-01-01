First Team Christie’s International Real Estate host First Annual Halloween Event on Wednesday, Oct 31

First Team Christie’s International Real Estate invites everyone to a Halloween Community Event on Wednesday, Oct 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ghosts, goblins, parents, and friends can stop by for Frights & Bites, in the parking lot on the corner of Thalia and Catalina. The first 500 guests will receive a hot dog and a full-size candy bar for the kids.

There will be lots of fun and a photo booth to memorialize your child’s ensemble and enter it in our Costume Contest. In addition, Team Kids will be present with their bus.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Join in the fun, but don’t get scared, at the First Team event on October 31

In February of this year, First Team collaborated with Team Kids, an Orange County-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower the community’s children to change the world.

In the words of Julie Hudash, Founder and CEO of Team Kids, the organization exists because when children feel valued in their community and are entrusted with responsibility to play a meaningful role, they make better choices for the future –

resulting in a win-win scenario that nurtures strong children, strong families and strong communities.

Each year, Team Kids hosts a five-week Team Kids Challenge at 30 local schools, harnessing the collaborative efforts of nearly 25,000 students, who are invited to participate in weekly challenges geared toward community issues, including homelessness, hunger, literacy and the environment.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Costumes galore – you can be a superhero

Through the partnership with First Team Real Estate – called the Team Kids Superhero Program – real estate agents will serve as mentors to children in their communities, guiding them through various challenges that allow them to make a difference and earn recognition for it.

Says Michael Mahon, President of First Team Real Estate, “the Superhero Program is part of our organization’s overarching mission to support the communities we so proudly serve.”

For more information, contact Event Chairperson Monica Harris Andersen at (949) 497-5454.

For information on Team Kids, go to www.teamkids.org.