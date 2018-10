Where’s Maggi?

Who’s wise to this VIP limo? Maggi is out spying iconic Laguna things and places around town. She’s thrown down this challenge: Where is this limo?

Let her know if you’re onto her whereabouts, and drop a message at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The location will be revealed in Tuesday’s edition, and we’ll let you know who got it right.

Click on photo for a larger image