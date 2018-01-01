Ocean Institute sees hundreds of visitors for Hikianalia Voyaging Canoe welcoming

Ocean Institute’s welcoming of the Hikianalia Voyaging Canoe proved a big hit with visitors this week. Hundreds gathered to experience a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch Hikianalia sail into the Dana Point Harbor on Tuesday.

Photo by Derek Horner

Visitors are invited to interact with the crew this weekend at Ocean Institue

After a 2,800-mile voyage from Hawai’i to Northern California using traditional navigation, voyaging canoe Hikianalia and her crew arrived at Ocean Institute. Onlookers cheered as the voyaging canoe was escorted in by other boats, canoes and outriggers and led formation around Hikianalia in a traditional ceremony welcoming.

Ocean Institute President and CEO Dan Pingaro said attendance by visitors and guests were driven largely by the fascination with the history and legacy of Polynesian voyaging and the mission of the Polynesian Voyaging Society.

“This was an exciting and very meaningful occasion for Ocean Institute and the community,” said Pingaro. “The essence of the Polynesian Voyaging Society’s purpose aligns with Ocean Institute’s mission, so we were honored to host the event. The deeper meaning is that we can all be good stewards and good caretakers of the ocean and environment.”

Photo by Derek Horner

Community Canoe Tours will be held this weekend

There are more events and activities this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, October 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., visitors are invited to participate in Community Canoe Tours and learning stations where they can interact with the crew and the vessel to explore what it is like to sail, navigate and live for weeks at sea aboard a Hawaiian voyaging canoe.

Ocean Institute is located at 24200 Dana Point Drive, Dana Point.