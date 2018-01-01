Phen-dey Foundation presents Thupten Tsering for an inspirational benefit concert on Saturday

Phen-dey Foundation presents Thupten Tsering and his life story and amazing musical journey on Saturday, Oct 27, from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the Neighborhood Congregational Church.

Be inspired by Phen-day and his journey with no hands

Phen-Dey is a former Indian Idol 9 contestant, an inspiration with his talent. Many were moved by Thupten Tsering’s enthusiasm on stage. Despite his physical challenges, Tsering sang really well and impressed the judges.

The evening will also feature a special update by Wisdom Springs, LBHS Walking for Water, Borewell Drinking Water Project.

The cost for the event is $20, which includes a Tibetan/Indian dinner and concert. Tickets are available online at www.phendey.org.

Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Dr.