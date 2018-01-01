Kahuna Cares After Party to feature Common Sense on Nov 2, tickets available

Kahuna Cares Foundation, a local nonprofit providing support for organizations that help enrich the lives of people with special needs, is excited to announce that the November 2 Kahuna Cares Charity Golf Tournament has already sold out, but tickets are still available for the After Party featuring live music by Laguna Beach favorites Nick Hernandez, Billy Sherman, and Phil Gough of Common Sense.

A Laguna Beach local, Hernandez is a big proponent of Kahuna Cares Foundation and says he’s is looking forward to participating in the Kahuna Charity Golf Tournament and performing at the After Party.

“Common Sense will be playing an unplugged set and hacking up the Pelican Hill golf course,” Hernandez said laughing, “I mean playing in the tournament. “We give our full support to whatever Kahuna Cares Foundation needs always.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Shan Crawford

Common Sense performing at the annual Big Kahuna Koncert for a Cause, pictured with Isaiah Paskowitz, the son of Surfers Healing founders, will play live at the Kahuna Cares Charity Golf Tournament and After Party on Nov 2

The Golf Tournament and After Party will take place in Newport Beach at the gorgeous at Pelican Hill Golf Club’ Ocean South Course with pristine greens and 270-degree views of the Pacific Ocean.

“It means the world to us and that the community comes together to support the special needs community and help us raise money for such great Charities like Surfers Healing, OC Autism and Fish for Life,” co-founder Jennifer Tracy said.

“These organizations provide integral social opportunities, sports activities, education, and vocational skills training for our special needs communities. Many of these organizations rely on donations to keep their programs running,” co-founder Veronica Hoggatt added. “Being so involved with the special needs community, I see just how valuable these programs are and how they enrich the lives of so many.”

The After Party will begin approximately at 2:30 and run to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 and include a live performance by Common Sense, a Mexican-style buffet dinner, a free drink ticket, and raffle and auction activities throughout the party. Don’t miss out on the chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience, a 4-night trip to a luxury resort in Mexico, a wine tasting day trip on private plane for two valued at approximately $4,500, golf foursomes at Pelican Hill and Oak Creek, a Honda Center suite for a Duck’s game and more.

“This was our first time putting on a golf tournament. It was certainly a leap of faith. We have some great friends who put in countless hours securing golfers, as well as sponsors. We exceeded our goal. It feels pretty amazing,” Hoggatt said. “One week until the big event, and we are so excited to be able to gift our three beneficiaries to further help them in their mission to support and enrich the lives of many living with special needs.”

The After Party with Common Sense performing is the perfect way to cap off an exciting day of raising money for people with special needs to enrich their lives.

“Common Sense is involved with the golf tournament and playing at the after party because we back the Kahuna Cares Foundation with all of our hearts,” Hernandez said. “What I have taken from my experiences with Kahuna Cares Foundation and Surfers Healing is giving and volunteering are essential for the happiness and health of our community.”

To purchase tickets or for more information about the Kahuna Cares Charity Golf After Party on Friday, Nov 2, visit www.kahunacaresfoundation.org.