11th Annual National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Month is a great time to volunteer

The City is pleased to announce its participation in the 11th Annual National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Month. During the month of November, this event brings awareness to the Laguna Beach community about people who are hungry and homeless, as well as the county, and across the country, but most importantly in the local community.

Proclaimed by the City Council and organized as a public service by the Housing and Human Services Committee, the purpose of Laguna Beach’s Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month is to enhance community awareness of the issue in our society, our own hungry and homeless in Laguna Beach, and the community organizations that assist with these concerns in Laguna Beach and Orange County.

To learn more about Laguna Beach’s Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Month, the community is encouraged to visit www.LagunaHungryandHomeless.org.

During the month of November, there are seven different ways locals can participate to help hunger and homelessness at home, including volunteering time at the Friendship Shelter, the Community for Change Fundraiser, the Winter Clothing Drive, the Annual Laguna Beach Community Thanksgiving Potluck Dinner, and the Laguna Food Pantry’s Annual Food Drive.

The Friendship Shelter

The Friendship Shelter helps homeless adults achieve self-sufficiency and become more productive members of our community. Friendship Shelter’s generous volunteers prepare, cook and help serve hot, healthy meals for our residents every night of the week. Guest Chefs of all ages are encouraged to volunteer their time and recipes, and make a positive difference in the lives of our residents. To volunteer, call (949) 494-6928 or email office at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Formerly homeless Samantha in her new apartment thanks to the help of Friendship Shelter

Community for Change

Join the Laguna Beach Networks “Power of Love to Bring Change” Fundraiser, which includes dinner, entertainment, and a silent auction, on Saturday, Nov 3 at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lagunahungryandhomeless.org.

Proceeds will benefit the Laguna Beach Networks-Helping Hands from the Homeless Program. The event will be held at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive. For more information, contact Don Sciortino at (714) 231-1230 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Laguna Food Pantry

Sponsored by the City of Laguna Beach and Waste Management, the food drive benefits the Laguna Food Pantry, which provides free, fresh groceries to more than 300 local families in need each week.

Located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road north of the dog Park, the Pantry is open from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Food collection sites include U.S. Bank at 310 Glenneyre Street near Forest Avenue, plus many of the city’s churches, public and parochial schools, and Anneliese Schools. New volunteers are always welcome. For more information, call (949) 497-7121 or visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org.

“The holiday season, when schools out of session, is when the Pantry could really use more food to feed more families. Last year Crushing Hunger received over 1,000 pounds in food donations and it really made a difference,” said Molly Starr, 13, Crushing Hunger Club Member.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Tess Booth and Lucas Jablon of Crushing Hunger

“It’s really easy to donate to the Pantry through our Amazon wish list which has their six most needed items,” adds Benji Jenkins, Club co-member. That’s why we set it up. So anyone in the country can help.”

Crushing Hunger is an LBHS student group that evolved out of the development of an Amazon Wish List for the six items the Laguna Food Pantry needs most. Jackson Jenkins heads up the group.

Click here for more information.

Winter Clothing Drive

Gather up gently used winter clothing and drop it off at the Laguna Exchange, located at 995 S Coast Hwy, open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Laguna Beach Community Thanksgiving Potluck Dinner

Join Friendship Shelter and the Neighborhood Congregational Church for Laguna Beach’s Annual Thanksgiving Community Potluck on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov 22 at 12:00 p.m.

An estimated 600 to 700 meals will be served buffet style, with food and supplies provided by individuals, churches and community groups. Donations of prepared and cooked turkeys and food are needed and will be accepted beginning at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at the church at 340 St. Ann’s Drive. To donate turkey, contact Mary LaRusso at (949) 497-5641 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The feast begins at noon. For more information, or to volunteer, contact Friendship Shelter Marketing Director Kristin Points at (949) 494-6928 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Pictured are the most needed food items to be donated to the Food Pantry

Girl Scout Toiletry Drive

The Girl Scout Toiletry Drive is from November 1 to 8. Made possible by the Laguna Beach Girl Scouts and the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, the community can participate by donating unused toiletry items and socks which benefit the City’s Alternative Sleeping Location (ASL), which provides the homeless temporary nightly housing and other services year round. For a list of drop off locations and items needed, contact Missy Palino at (949) 322-0470 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .