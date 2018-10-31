2019 artist application deadline for FOA is Oct 31

The deadline to apply for the 2019 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show is quickly approaching. The Festival of Arts is a prestigious, highly competitive, regional juried fine art show featuring original artwork by Orange County’s finest artists. The 2019 show will run July 5 - August 31.

Artists who would like to apply for the 2019 fine art show should submit three digital images per media and a completed application form to the Festival of Arts by Wednesday, Oct 31 by 4 p.m. Applicants must apply online through the Festival’s website at www.foapom.com/apply.

Photo by Baldemar Fierro

Works by FOA artist Fred Stodder

Artists applying to the Festival of Arts must be able to show that they have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to October 31, 2018. Jurying fees are $50 per medium submitted.

The jurors will score the submitted artwork based on quality, intention and content; excellence of craftsmanship; facility with media; excellence in the use of design elements; and professional presentation.

For more information, call (949) 464-4234.