Final three workshops left in Writing Workshop series, Nov 2, Nov 16 and Nov 30

Only three more workshops are left in Laguna’s Writing Workshop series, but it’s not too late to sign up and secure your spot!

11/2/18

The Art of Reading and Understanding Fiction

Instructor: Beverley Seehoff

There is a skill to reading and appreciating stories. This workshop will teach you the method to the madness behind great fiction. Two short stories will be explored in a book club format. This class is great for writers. Like an artist, to master your craft you need to understand what makes certain works great.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by April Brian

Suzanne Redfearn, one of Laguna’s Literary Laureates

11/16/18

The Nuts-and-Bolts of Novel Writing

Instructor: Suzanne Redfearn

Learn proper formatting and grammar techniques for fiction writing. Gain an understanding of genres, POVs, “showing not telling,” crafting dialog, word choice, and switching tenses. Along with techniques and tricks of the trade, participants will receive advice on how to get their story told quickly and revise it after.

11/30/18

Writing for Television or Movies

Instructor: Aric Avelino

Attendees will learn and discuss the language and tools used when crafting a story for the screen. The class itself is an exploration of character development, a lesson in understanding cinematic plot points and an appreciation of film and story.

To enroll, go to secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog.