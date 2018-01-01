LCAD students to join Elizabeth Turk’s “Shoreline Project”

Laguna College of Art and Design students will join California artist Elizabeth Turk in co-curating and installing “Shoreline Project” at LCAD Gallery, opening this Wednesday, Nov 1 with an artist’s reception with Turk at 6 p.m.

The LCAD Gallery exhibition will reveal Turk’s extensive creative process that will lead up to the “Shoreline Project,” a public performance of 1,000 volunteers holding LED-illuminated umbrellas. The performers will converge at sunset Saturday, Nov 3 on the shoreline of Main Beach. Spectators are welcome to watch and experience the event.

“’Shoreline Project’” at LCAD Gallery is a perfect educational opportunity for students and the community to experience Turk’s path to develop a complex concept to integrate art, science, and nature into an interactive experience,” said Jonathan Burke, president of LCAD. “Elizabeth is a good friend to LCAD. In 2016, she was the Commencement Speaker and her words were inspiring and encouraging to our graduates.”

Photo by Eric Stoner

LCAD students to join Shoreline Project at Main Beach

Turk is a celebrated sculptor who works in marble, bronze, iron, glass, and porcelain and is also an accomplished photographer and videographer. She has won several awards and grants, including: a MacArthur Genius Grant and the Barnett and Annalee Newman Foundation Fellowship, both in 2010; a Smithsonian Artist Research Fellowship in 2011; and a Helena Modjeska Cultural Legacy Award for Artistic Achievements from Arts Orange County in 2012. In 2014, her work was the subject of a solo exhibition at Laguna Art Museum, “Elizabeth Turk: Sentient Forms.”

Turk’s works are in the permanent collections of the National Museum of Women in the Arts, Washington, D.C.; the Weatherspoon Gallery, University of North Carolina, Greensboro; The Mint Museum, Charlotte, NC; and Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

LCAD Gallery is located at 374 Ocean Ave. LCAD Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is free and the public is welcome.

For more information about LCAD Gallery, visit www.lcad.edu/community/lcad-gallery/about-lcad-gallery.