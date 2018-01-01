Candy collection for Operation Gratitude begins Nov 1 at Laguna Beach Library

The Laguna Beach Chapter of Lion’s Heart Teen Service Group – Girls Class of 2019 is collecting unwanted Halloween candy to donate to Operation Gratitude, from November 1 - 9. The candy collection bins will be placed at the Laguna Beach Library.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The girls sorting collected candy last year totaling almost 500 pounds

Operation Gratitude sends 200,000+ care packages annually, filled with food, handmade items and personal letters of appreciation, to Veterans, First Responders, New Recruits, Wounded Heroes and their caregivers, and to individually named U.S. service members deployed overseas, as well as their families at home.

For more information, visit www.operationgratitude.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..