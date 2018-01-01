5th Pageant of the Monsters scares up an adventurous time with Lost Ark and lots of thrills

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Scott Brashier

As guests enter the Festival of the Arts grounds for the Pageant of the Monsters, macabre scarecrows line the entrance like ominous sentinels, almost daring one to enter. Created by artists of all ages for the scarecrow contest, the entries vary from Frida Kahlo to Joan Crowford (of course, with crow), as well as some frightening unidentifiable creatures ready to pounce on unsuspecting guests.

“The Horror” scarecrow and Joan Crowford

This year, the Pageant of the Masters’ creative team of artists and technicians reunited to resurrect the Halloween Haunted House as part of the Pageant of the Master 85th Anniversary celebration. As Pageant of the Master’s Director Diane Challis Davy (originator of the idea of a Haunted House) said, “It’s not your usual haunted house. It will be a little scary and spooky, but lots of fun for the whole family.”

This is the 5th Pageant of the Monsters, following previous ones in in 1996, 1997, 2007 and 2013.

Adventure unfolds on movie screen as thrill seekers approach Haunted House

There are no goblins and blood-covered zombies at this year’s presentation of Pageant of the Monsters, but the scare factor is still there, along with alien autopsies, slithering reptiles, and a treacherous trek that only Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark would attempt. It’s described as a whimsical and haunted spoof, and it definitely achieves that goal, an experience enjoyed by all ages.

Watch out!

Why do some people get a bang out of being scared? It’s possible they may have a variance in their sympathetic nervous system, which regulates that reaction. Research shows that there’s a difference between people in how active or effective the sympathetic nervous response is. Those differences are related to being more thrill-or sensation-seeking or being more stress-sensitive.

And there certainly must be a large number of people with the variance for thrill seeking, because according to Director of Marketing and Public Relations at FOA Sharbie Higuchi, on Sunday night, 2,400 tickets were sold.

2,400 attended Sunday’s Pageant of the Monsters; the last performance is on October 31

On entering the Haunted House, hanging pods of some sort (wrapped in spidery webs) dangle from the ceiling, and it’s anyone’s guess what’s percolating in them.

There are many sinister and foreboding locations to visit. The gypsy den is very popular, but only if you dare to find out what your future holds. And the demented chef takes ghoulish delight in concocting unearthly bites, but best not to ask what’s in them.

Not a good idea to ask about the ingredients

In addition, there are Halloween photo-ops and selfie stations, silent horror film movie screenings, create your own mask workshop, “Boo Bingo” and build a ghost with Laguna Art-A-Fair, draw Halloween-themed ghouls and Jack O’ Lanterns in oil pastels with Sawdust Art and Craft Festival, tissue paper roses with Laguna Playhouse inspired by the upcoming performance Beauty and the Beast, and A Christmas Rose. Something for everyone.

One of the frightening natives encountered in the Amazon, don’t mess with him

The Reptile Zoo features snakes and tarantulas on hand, and I mean “on hand” as in the reps hands for visitors to pet if so inclined. The autopsy is a mischievous wink at the alien autopsies in the movies and try not to picture “E.T.” And remember, any time someone says, “Come closer,” don’t do it. That means back away and quickly.

Miniature Frida in front of Frida Kahlo scarecrow

All in all, it was an eerie and adventurous evening. I am looking forward to the next Pageant of the Monsters in 2023, and maybe they’ll bring back just a few zombies and ghouls for us die hard horror lovers.

Don’t miss the Halloween Night performance of Pageant of the Monsters; visitors must wait a long time until the next one.

Tickets are $15 for adults in advance, $20 at the door, and $10 for children 12 and under. This event is not recommended for children under five. Tickets are available online at www.PageantTickets.com or by phone at (800) 487-3378.

Costumes may be worn by guests ages 12 and under. Guests 13 and older are not permitted to wear costumes.

The event takes place at Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.