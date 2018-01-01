Where’s Maggi – the answers!

This giraffe is one of several critters hitching a ride in a limo – downtown. It’s parked in the Peppertree Lot.

Who knew? Several readers have enjoyed this mural, including Kathryn Delp Dew, Bernadette Mesinas, Marilyn Ghere (who shared, “It makes me smile.”), Judy Barry, Beth Johnsen, and Sandi Werthe.

Thanks for knowing Maggi’s whereabouts. There will be another photo mystery coming up on Friday. Stay tuned.

This Laguna VIP can be found downtown in the Peppertree parking lot