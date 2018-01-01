Art From The Heart for Glennwood House this Sunday at The Ranch

The community is invited to Art From The Heart, a benefit for Glennwood House of Laguna Beach, this Sunday, Nov 4 from 5 - 8 p.m. at The Ranch. The intimate event will provide guests the opportunity to meet featured artists from Laguna Beach. There will be live music from local favorite singer and acoustic guitar player Brian Roark, wine and hors d’oeuvres.

Photo courtesy of The Ranch LB

Over 50 artists will be represented at Sunday’s Art From The Heart auction

The event is sponsored by The Ranch at Laguna Beach and the Laguna Beach Artist Community.

Visit www.glennwoodhousing.org/events for more information and to purchase tickets. The cost of the event is $75 with proceeds benefiting Glennwood House.