Boo Blast was a local blast
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
Families gathered at El Morro Friday for the annual PTA Boo Blast
The Trolley shuttled in locals to enjoy the fun event
Laura Buckle and daughter Lula were in costume during the Halloween event
Students enjoyed the carnival rides and all proceeds went directly to El Morro Elementary School
Things got spooky at the haunted house