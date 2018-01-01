Boo Blast was a local blast

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Boo blast was sign

Families gathered at El Morro Friday for the annual PTA Boo Blast

Boo Blast was trolley

The Trolley shuttled in locals to enjoy the fun event

Boo Blast was Laura

Laura Buckle and daughter Lula were in costume during the Halloween event

Boo Blast was ride

Students enjoyed the carnival rides and all proceeds went directly to El Morro Elementary School

Boo Blast was house

Things got spooky at the haunted house