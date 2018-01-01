Boo Blast was a local blast

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Click on photo for a larger image

Families gathered at El Morro Friday for the annual PTA Boo Blast

Click on photo for a larger image

The Trolley shuttled in locals to enjoy the fun event

Click on photo for a larger image

Laura Buckle and daughter Lula were in costume during the Halloween event

Click on photo for a larger image

Students enjoyed the carnival rides and all proceeds went directly to El Morro Elementary School

Click on photo for a larger image

Things got spooky at the haunted house