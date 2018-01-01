Candlelight Vigil for Tree of Life Victims

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

On Sunday, Oct 28, at 6:30 p.m., a group gathered for a vigil in support of the people of Pittsburgh and those affected by the mass shooting at The Tree of Life Synagogue, where 11 were killed and six injured as they prayed, by a man yelling anti-Semitic slurs. At the Cobblestones at Main Beach, residents came together for prayers led by a Rabbi, songs sung by Jason Feddy, and speeches from our neighbors and community leaders. Candlelight vigils have been held all over the world to honor the victims.