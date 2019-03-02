Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade committee announces honorees for 53rd Parade

The 53rd annual Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade will honor outstanding members of the community on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna’s 2019 Citizen of the Year is Sande St. John

The 2019 Grand Marshal is Stu News’ own Barbara Diamond, respected news journalist. Honored Patriot is Arnold Silverman, U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and past Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 commander.

Citizen of the Year is Sande St. John, community volunteer extraordinaire. Junior Citizens of the Year chosen by the Laguna Beach High School staff are Alexis Yang and Cal Nielson. Artist of the Year is Roxanna Ward, choral director at Laguna Beach High School and former director of LagunaTunes.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Roxanna Ward is Laguna’s Artist of the Year

The 2019 parade honorees will be recognized at the annual “Honoree Brunch” on Saturday, Feb 2 at Seven7Seven (formerly Tivoli Too). The cost is $35 per person.

For reservations or information, contact Sandi Werthe at (949) 494-6016 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .