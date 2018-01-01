Uncovering Hate: OC hosts screening of Documenting Hate: Charlottesville and panel this Thursday, Nov 1

This Thursday, Nov 1, at 6 p.m. at No Square Theatre, there will be a screening of “Documenting Hate: Charlottesville” from PBS and ProPublica hosted by Uncovering Hate: OC. The film shines an unflattering light on the rise of hate groups here in Orange County. The presentation tells the tragic story of Blaze Bernstein who was murdered in our backyard. This is a free event, however, tickets are required (go to website listed below).

Uncovering Hate: OC says, “We rise together to say hate, discrimination, and violence is not accepted in our Orange County. We know that there is hope when we come together. We will not be silent. Because silence = violence.”

Click on photo for larger image

Courtesy of Gideon Bernstein

19-year-old Blaze Bernstein was murdered in our backyard last year in a suspected hate crime murder

Documenting Hate is a project of ProPublica, in collaboration with a number of journalistic, academic, and computing organizations, for systematic tracking of hate crimes and bias incidents. It uses an online form to facilitate reporting of incidents by the general public. As of October 2017, over 100 news organizations had joined the project.

A moderated panel discussion follows the screening with leaders and organizers who are tireless champions for equality, decency, and justice.

This forum will be moderated by Michael Sean Wright, Human Rights Campaign.

Confirmed Panelists include Laura Kanter, Director of Policy, LGBT Center OC; Don Han, Hate Crime Prevention Program Coordinator, OC Human Relations; Pete Simi, Director of the Earl Babbie Research Center, Chapman University; and Patricia Shnell, Council on American-Islamic Relations.

No Square is located at 384 Legion St.

For free tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/uncovering-hate-oc-tickets-51850365840.