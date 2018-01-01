Susi Q Senior Center free Flu Shot & Healthy You Expo this Friday, Nov 2

Laguna Beach Seniors at The Susi Q is pleased to host its 8th annual Free Flu Shot Clinic and Healthy You Expo in partnership with the City of Laguna Beach and Mission Hospital this Friday, Nov 2, from 8:30 - 11:00 a.m. Flu shots will be available free to the public as long as supplies last.

Last year’s flu season was one of the worst on record. Influenza is a serious viral respiratory infection of the nose, throat and lungs that ranks as one of the most severe illnesses of the winter season, December to March.

People 65 and older are at higher risk of flu-related complications, but the flu can knock young, healthy people off their feet, too. It does every year. Seniors who get a flu shot are less likely to be hospitalized with pneumonia or the flu. Seniors who are covered by Medicare or private insurance are encouraged to visit their physician or a pharmacy to receive their vaccine allowing more flu shots available for seniors with no alternatives.

This year’s Healthy You Expo shines a light on the many assistance services and resources available onsite at The Susi Q senior center – Lifelong Laguna, Care Management, Age Well Senior Service Lunch program, Sally’s Fund Transportation, Council on Aging HICAP (Medicare), Alzheimer’s OC Support, Death Café and complimentary hearing screenings.

The Susi Q is located at 380 Third St. For more information, visit thesusiq.org.