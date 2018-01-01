What They Had, new film by writer and director Elizabeth Chomko, has Laguna Beach connection

By DIANNE RUSSELL

A few days ago, local Julia Becker made Stu News aware of Laguna’s connection to Elizabeth Chomko, writer and director of the new film What They Had, and their family’s story, now in limited release here in OC. Becker just happens to be Chomko’s aunt and wants to spread the news of her niece’s first film.

What They Had centers on a family in crisis. Bridget (Hilary Swank) returns home to Chicago at her brother’s (Michael Shannon) urging to deal with her ailing mother (Blythe Danner) and her father’s (Robert Forster) reluctance to let go of their life together.

Becker writes, “What They Had is a movie based on Laguna Beach local Justin Becker’s mother and father. It is about his parents’ strong relationship and his families struggle, love and commitment to care for his mother Pat and her progression with Alzheimer’s disease. It is not all about illness, but more about a family drama dealing with real life issues. These are things most families will go through and will affect multiple generations.”

She adds that it’s a drama not a documentary.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

(L-R) Justin, Luci, Julia, and Clara Becker

Becker continues, “Our niece Elizabeth Chomko wrote the screenplay after the passing of Justin’s father Cliff. Bringing this story to life has been an incredible journey. Justin, Luci, Clara and I are forever grateful to Elizabeth, in her persistence of capturing a truly incredible couple, and sharing our story. Our family was her support for the last two years. Pat was also fortunate to have amazing caregivers. Justin’s mom passed away this June, just a few short months before the premier of her life’s story. We are confident that she is sharing this experience in Heaven with her forever boyfriend Cliff.

“My mom’s group at Laguna Presbyterian Church gave me so much strength during this time, especially our study of Ruth. Even in this film, Elizabeth has changed Pat’s name to Ruth. It was a gift to our family to have Pat close by in her last few years. I have never been more proud of my husband and kids. The love, joy and caring they displayed with their grandmother was heartwarming. Pat was truly one in a million! Ironically, she was a nursing home administrator for many years and a trailblazer in setting up special programs for Alzheimer’s patients in Chicago. She was also a two-time recipient of Nursing Home Administrator of the year for the entire state of Illinois.”

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

(L-R) Luci and Clara Becker with cousin Elizabeth Chomko

Becker says, “Elizabeth started this journey facing many uphill battles before there was a real effort to give women a voice and chance in Hollywood.”

In an interview in Landmarktheatres.com, Chomko said, “After three years of hard work and a stint at the Sundance Screenwriters Lab, I was encouraged by a friend to submit What They Had to the Academy Nicholl Fellowship.”

After it was awarded to her, she said, “It was a profound confirmation that there was something special about this story and that I was meant to tell it, and it gave me the confidence to pursue making the film with wholehearted abandon.”

Even though Chomko lives in L.A., she has shared her writing experiences with young would-be writers here in Laguna. Becker says, “She has also donated her time locally coming to Thurston Middle School for Career Day. She spoke about the ‘business’ to many curious students excited to pursue careers as writers and actors. I remember one kid asking her, ‘What are your qualifications for being here?’ She is a very humble lady and just said she has written some plays and been in a few television shows. Later that year Academy of Motion Pictures awarded her The Nicholl Fellowship Award for her screenplay.”

Click on photo for larger image

(L-R) Elizabeth, Blythe Danner, Hilary Swank, Taissa Farmiga, and Michael Shannon

The idea for the film began many years ago. Chomko says, “Seventeen years ago, I was given the news of my grandmother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. I was devastated for her. She was 68, young for such a thing and younger in spirit, sharp as a tack, a red-headed, heart-centered woman who demonstrated her Irish heritage in a work ethic and generosity of love that brought her to the highest levels of administration in, ironically, geriatric nursing.

“I wrote What They Had as a means of working through this generational grief. I wrote it for myself, and for my mother, and for her brothers, to preserve for us a memory that I now understood we’d all eventually lose. I wrote it for all the reasons I had always written – to figure out things I did not understand, to find some workaround for loss, to find some order in things that felt un-orderly and unfair.”

The film has received many accolades. Joe Morgenstern of the Wall Street Journal says, “The cast is exceptional, the performances are extraordinary, the writing and direction are heartfelt, and the film is, consequently, stirring, frequently funny and consistently affecting.”

“Watch out for What They Had. It can sneak up and floor you,” says Rolling Stone Magazine.

David Edelstein of the Vulture says, “There’s raw power in Chomko’s writing, but so much scrupulousness and craft that you feel safe when the time comes to weep.”

Of the cast, Chomko says, “I could not have dreamed of a more gifted group of collaborators to share in the telling of this story.”

Reviewers report, “Award winning actors: Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon, Robert Forster, Blythe Danner and Taissa Farmiga all give memorable performances in these roles that will be remembered for years to come!”

The movie is playing until Thursday, Nov 1, in Irvine Westpark 8. It could be in theaters longer, but there are no guarantees.