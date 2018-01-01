Silent auction, wine tasting and gifts at fundraiser for Moon Angels at St. Mary’s Church on Saturday, Nov 3

“There are many wonderful things that will never be done if you do not do them,” is the motto of Moon Angels. They only have one fundraiser per year, which is the first Saturday in November (November 3 this year). The event is at St. Mary’s Church, Guild Hall, from 1 to 3 p.m.

There will be a silent auction, wine tasting, and a gift table.

Judy Shur, one of the founders, says, “We keep it rather low-key because our claim is that we always want to say “we have no overhead”…anything we serve (food wise) we pay for out of our own pockets.”

Moon Angels started it back in 2002, and this is their 16th year. In addition to the fundraiser, during the year, other donors send in donations in honor of people, in memory of people.

How did two glasses of wine, two friends, Sandy Sieg and Judy Schur, and the full moon become a nonprofit charity named Moon Angels? Busy schedules always made it difficult to pick a date to meet. Sandy and Judy decided to meet each month on the full moon for a glass of wine and conversation.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Sixteen years ago, as they were “wining and whining,” Judy stopped and said, “listen to us complain!” Judy’s daughter, Nancy (Schur-Beymer), was a pediatric oncology nurse at CHOC. Nancy had told Judy about a 12-year-old girl named Heather. Heather was terminally ill and her last wish was to attend a fancy tea with her mother. Heather’s mother, a single mom, had lost her job because she had taken so much time off to be with her ill daughter.

Heather’s mother didn’t have the $50 for two tickets for the tea. Sandy and Judy decided to pay the $50 to allow Heather and her mother to have this memory. Heather’s mother said after her daughter’s passing that the tea had been Heather’s favorite memory.

This is when Judy and Sandy decided to help other children and families with small, yet immediate help. Thus in 2002, Moon Angels was born. Unlike other charities, Moon Angels claims no overhead costs. One hundred percent of all donations from Moon Angels Annual Fundraiser goes to children and families struggling with cancer.

They find the people who need the money mostly through social workers at the various hospitals so they’re vetted that way…and also have donors who help us find people to help.

This Saturday’s Moon Angels event, from 1 to 3 p.m., is open to all.

St Mary’s Church is located at 428 Park Ave. Parking for the event is free.