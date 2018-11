The Halloween cuties on Oak and Brooks

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Prepare for takeoff

Looking for the Hundred Acre woods

We’re just buzzing around looking for some candy

I belong in a garden

Where is my prince?

The Hood family