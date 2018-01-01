Dianne’s Creature Features

Preying Mantis or Praying Mantis: a cunning master of camouflage and cannibalism

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Just the name praying mantis brings to mind a creature one might find only in the deep dark realms of the Amazon, but they’re found right here in Laguna, in fact on my back stairs. But to imagine they would be found in the tropics isn’t far from the truth.

Of the approximately 2,000 species of mantids, almost all are tropical. Just 18 native species are known in the entire North American continent. And remarkably, whatever its origin, one ended up in my yard.

Family of Mantid

Mantid (family Mantidae), also called mantis, praying mantid, or praying mantis, are characterized by front legs with enlarged femurs (upper portion) that have a groove lined with spines into which the tibia (lower portion) presses.

One is more likely to find an introduced mantid species than a native praying mantis. The Chinese mantis (Tenodera aridifolia) was introduced near Philadelphia, PA about 80 years ago. It can measure up to 100 mm in length. The world’s largest praying mantis was recorded at about 18 centimeters (seven inches) long, in Southern China, in 1929. European mantids, (Mantis religiosa), pale green and about half the size of the Chinese mantid, were introduced near Rochester, NY nearly a century ago. Evidently, they made their way across the country.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Hung Chei, Getty Images

When waiting for prey, praying mantis hold front legs as if in prayer

The praying mantis is so named because when waiting for prey, it holds its front legs in an upright position as if folded in prayer. The word mantis comes from the Greek mantikos, for soothsayer or prophet. Indeed, these insects do seem spiritual. But don’t be fooled by its angelic pose, because the mantid is a deadly predator.

Moths, crickets, grasshoppers, flies, and other insects are usually the unfortunate recipients of unwanted mantid attention. Some larger mantids are known to catch and eat lizards, frogs, and even birds.

Menacing predators

Praying mantis are formidable predators. They have triangular heads poised on a long “neck,” or elongated thorax. Mantids can turn their heads 180 degrees to scan their surroundings with two large compound eyes and three other simple eyes located between them. This gives “keeping an eye” on something an entirely new meaning.

Typically green or brown and well camouflaged on the plants among which they live, mantis lie in ambush or patiently stalk their quarry. They use their front legs to snare their prey with reflexes so quick that they are difficult to see with the naked eye. Their legs are further equipped with spikes for snaring prey and pinning it in place.

Along with the victims mentioned above, praying mantis also eat others of their own kind. Specific others.

Not so good to be a male praying mantis

If you’re a male praying mantis, no amount of prayer is going to save you. They can have a particularly grisly, yet titillating demise. Female praying mantises have a habit of killing and eating their partners during sex, which obviously sucks for the male.

In some instances, the female will even behead the poor guy before they’ve consummated their relationship. And here’s an icky but fascinating fact. As it turns out, a male mantid is an even better lover when his brain, which controls inhibition, is detached from his abdominal ganglion, which controls the actual act of copulation.

However, most instances of sexual suicide in mantids occur in the confines of a laboratory setting. In the wild, scientists believe the male partner gets munched on less than 30 percent of the time. Still a pretty high percentage, and it would appear to put the male at a disadvantage reproductively.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Ron Russell

Praying mantis on my stairs

Or does it? A new study shows this sacrifice is actually giving the males a distinct reproductive advantage. Sexual cannibalism among praying mantises is well documented, but scientists have debated the reasons for it. A new study published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B shows that females who eat their male partners after sex produce more eggs than those who don’t. Females regularly lay hundreds of eggs in a small case. What’s more, by eating the male, the widowed female ensures that her man is still providing for their offspring, even though he’s dead.

Male sacrifices for the good of the species

An honorable sacrifice, to say the least. Still, knowing it might be one’s last romantic encounter is kind of a mood killer for the whole courtship process.

Okay, enough about that. On to other parts of the their anatomy.

Even though a praying mantis has two large, compound (and bulging) eyes that work together to help it decipher visual cues, it has only a single ear, located on the underside of its belly, just forward of its hind legs. This means the mantid can’t discriminate the direction of a sound, nor its frequency.

What it can do is detect ultrasound, or sound produced by echolocating bats. Studies have shown that praying mantids are quite good at evading bats. A mantis in flight will essentially stop, drop, and roll in midair, dive bombing away from the hungry predator. Not all mantids have an ear, and those that don›t are typically flightless, so they don›t have to flee flying predators like bats.

Myths of the Praying Mantis

Throughout history, the praying mantis has possessed mythical status. Ancient Chinese viewed it as a symbol of fearlessness and courage. They used the creature as a symbol for how to wage war, ‘strike fast and without hesitation.’

If some of the mantis’ body positioning seems familiar (picture Karate Kid for example), it’s not surprising to learn that the mantis has even been the inspiration behind two separate styles of martial arts combat. The creature’s movements have attained worship status, and the two Mantis Styles are even becoming popular in the west.

It also holds a place of honor in African mythology. In Australia, native populations and even animal populations fear them and avoid their territory.

Clearly, these are majestic predators of the first order, using speed, cunning and camouflage to get it done. And, yes, cannibalism to further their species.

Dangerous to some insects (and their own kind), praying mantises are not a threat to people. Although sometimes we’re the predators, no praying mantis was harmed for the sake of this article. The one on my porch was gently relocated from the cement to a leafy plant that was exactly the same color, and it quickly disappeared from sight.

References: www.nationalgeographic.com, www.thoughtco.com, www.treehugger.com, www.ourpint.com.