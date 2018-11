13 Letters to the Editor this issue: a new record

There are 13 Letters to the Editor written by Laguna Beach resident this issue, a new Stu News Laguna record!

While the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor do not necessarily represent the opinions of Stu News Laguna but rather the opinions of letter writers, we are proud to live in an engaged and passionate community that encourages and protects important and healthy discourse amongst neighbors.

Click here for our Letters section.