Play It Forward at the 10th Annual Sports Swap at Thurston Middle School this Saturday

Thurston Middle School invites locals to shop at the 10th Annual Sports Swap tomorrow, Saturday, Nov 3 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., with a clearance sale from 1 - 3 p.m.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Two young entrepreneurs

Items on sale will include skimboards, snowboards, surfboards, wetsuits, paddleboards, skateboards, bikes, golf clubs, tennis racquets, baseball gear, snow gear, cleats, balls of all sorts and more.

Local retailers have also been invited to bring their gently used demos, rentals and new merchandise priced to sell. Sports Swap sponsors will include Victoria Skimboards, nbrhd (neighborhood), Elev8, Roark, Soul Surf, Slunks and LockRack. Proceeds from the Sports Swap will go directly to the PTA at Thurston Middle School.

The Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach will be the recipients of any unsold equipment at the end of the event.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Scads of surfboards

Lauren Halloran, Sports Swap Co-Chair, invites the community to participate in this sensational event. “The Sports Swap is a much anticipated community event that provides families an opportunity to clean out their garages, make a little money, outfit their growing children with fresh sports gear, all while benefitting Thurston’s PTA. Everyone benefits when we come together to recycle our sports equipment.”

Thurston Middle School is located at 2100 Park Ave.

For additional information, drop-off schedule, inventory sheets and contact information, visit www.ThurstonPTA.org and click on Sports Swap tab or call (949) 497-7785.