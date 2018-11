Where’s Maggi?

Maggi wants to know if you know where this sweet seaside gate is swinging. She captured the photo while walking around town.

Do you know where she was?

Let her know if you’re onto her whereabouts, and drop a message at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The location will be revealed in Tuesday’s edition, and we’ll let you know who got it right.

Click on photo for a larger image