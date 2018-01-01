Laguna Playhouse renovation groundbreaking ceremony welcomes public on Monday, Nov 5

Laguna Playhouse will begin breaking ground on its renovation of the historic Moulton Theatre that was built fifty years ago. The Playhouse’s Board of Trustees and members of the City Council welcome residents to take part in the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Nov 5 at 4 p.m., which will feature a champagne toast and refreshments.

The ceremony will take place on the patio of the Moulton Theatre.

After months of design and then getting approval by the City, the project, which will take approximately six months to complete, will refresh the exterior of the Moulton Theatre. This will include upgrades to the patio, sidewalk, and removing some of the exterior walls to increase visibility to the general public.

The Laguna Playhouse was established in 1920. The Moulton Theater inside the Playhouse opened in 1968 and was named for Nellie Gail Moulton who contributed to the funding for the project.

The historic Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Playhouse renovation groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Nov 5

From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts direct to over 80,000 patrons each season.

Laguna Playhouse educational programming includes year-round classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and is one of the few companies in the region that offer a curriculum-based professional theatre-touring program, TheatreReach, which aligns with the California State Standards for literature, history and performing arts curriculum.

Laguna Playhouse has been recognized in 2017, 2016 and 2015 as one of Orange County Register’s “Best of OC” in the category of Live Theatre, and has been recognized by OC Hotlist in their “Best Theatre Group” winning first place in 2017 and 2016. The Laguna Playhouse has featured many talented performers on stage, including Ed Asner, Leslie Caron, Hershey Felder, Harrison Ford, Melanie Griffith, Val Kilmer, Gregory Harrison, Dan Lauria, Hal Linden, Wendie Malick, Rita Rudner, Charles Shaughnessy, French Stewart, Loretta Swit, and Bette Davis.

The Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd.

For more information, go to www.lagunaplayhouse.com or call (949) 497-2787.