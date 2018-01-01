Laguna Beach Beer Company launches The Artisan Collection on Nov 10

Laguna Beach Beer Company presents a limited-release bottle program launching on November 10. The Artisan Collection will release a very limited number of specialty brews packaged in 750ml bottles, eventually releasing a new brew every month.

“These brews will push the envelope of brewing creativity by combining both common and uncommon ingredients into a wide array of beer styles. Most brews will also go through a period of wood barrel aging some with the infusion of fruit and/or spices added during the aging process. Every beer will give the consumer a unique experience every time they sit down to enjoy a bottle,” says Russ Swarts.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Every bottle will be wrapped with a custom-made label designed by a local artist

In addition to showcasing the talent of the Laguna Beach Beer Company, every bottle will be wrapped with a custom-made label designed by a local artist. The artist will be highlighted on the Laguna Beach Beer Company website (www.lagunabeer.com) and give the consumer a little extra “flavor” of Laguna when they buy one of the bottles.

Only 150 bottles will be made which will be for sale at the brewery in Rancho Santa Margarita as well as the taproom in Laguna Beach. They will be sold on a first come first served basis. This first release is the bluebird milk stout that has been aging in whiskey barrels for the past 12 months. The label artist for the first release is Heather Reynard, the artist who also painted all of the tap handles for the LBBC.

The Artisan Collection is available for pre-purchase at www.lagunabeer.com.