CAP Gallery presents new exhibit Nature’s Beauty and Power from the Artists’ Eye

Submitted by M. “Charlie” Ferrazzi

The public is invited to come view The CAP Gallery’s newest exhibit presenting works by Laguna College of Art + Design students, alumni and faculty members focusing on the theme of Nature. The artists bring not only an assortment of styles, but also a diverseness of perspectives in what they see as Nature and how it relates to them.

Open spaces, beaches, wildlife and even architecture are present in the works. The interesting part is how each artist perceives these elements in relationship to their natural surroundings. Reality and imagination mix to create the final image.

A piece titled “The Passage of Time, Big Bend” caught my eye primarily due to its unusual size of 23” x 32”, a very wide and not tall piece. Looking closer I noticed it was not just a panorama of a location, it also reflected changes in light and shadow. Talking with Brandon Gonzales, the artist, I found out that he had spent a day in the same location, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and recorded not just the topographical features but also the changes that took place as the sun moved through the sky. For Gonzales it was this constant change that fascinated him. Starting from the left and working to the right the change in color due to the change in the light is definitely there. His rough brushstrokes and application of paint give texture and depth to the plant life and rocks, making you feel that you could be there.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Western Erosion” by Jonathan Burke, LCAD President

Harrison Halaska has a different take on the Nature theme. For him it is architecture that is in the landscape. By that I mean the lines and planes of buildings or freeways that are now part of the today’s Naturescape. In his work it is the image and not the title that tells the story…whatever it is that the viewer may concoct while looking at the work. Three of his four pieces are titled “Untitled.” A view of rooftops in a condo community reminds me of some of similar scenes of Italian rooftops. The difference is within the community there are bits of green from trees and grass, while surrounding this oasis are beige, dry hillsides. The contrast between the geometric shapes and angles, and the lushness of the condos next to the beige, dry and rolling hillsides of the surrounding area is intriguing. Something that is not uncommon in California’s natural scene.

“Western Erosion” is a piece that has mood. A view of a distant lake, among rolling hills, with tall, majestic trees and ground that shows effects of erosion that has happened over time. It is actually a calm and relaxing scene. I was surprised to see that the artist is Jonathan Burke, the President of LCAD. I don’t know what I expected his work to be like, but this seemed so calm and pleasant for a man who has a busy schedule.

When I asked him about it, he told me that it was an imaginary location of his creation; a place where he wouldn’t mind living, himself. I agreed with him. It shows a calm feel, yet the signs of Nature’s power to change the topographical features at any time.

The public is invited to come view this exhibit and to also cast their vote to help choose The Peoples’ Choice award. This award is funded by a grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation. Two other awards will be given by LCAD. Results will be announced at the Artists’ Conversation being held on Nov 10, from 12 to 1 p.m. at The CAP Gallery, 260 Ocean Ave, Second floor, Wells Fargo Bank. This free event is open to the public. For more information, visit www.caplaguna.org.