LAM Art & Nature Family Festival this Sunday

Don’t miss Laguna Art Museum’s Art & Nature family Festival this Sunday, Nov 4, at 2 p.m.

Activities include:

--Explore the deep sea at your fingertips with touch tanks provided by the Ocean Institute. Create an artful octopus, test your knowledge of marine creatures, and learn about our coastline with the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition.

--Stamp out marine debris with the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

--Design and make your own tide pool sea star necklace with the Laguna Ocean Foundation.

--Learn about environmental issues with the Newport Bay Conservancy.

--Work with Laguna Art Museum teaching artists to explore the shape of shadows.

--Have your face painted by artists from OC Face Paint.

Photo from LAM website

--Create still-life paintings with Laguna Art Museum teaching artists using natural watercolor palettes provided by the Center for Art Education and Sustainability.

--Construct DIY Art & Nature-inspired bookmarks with MY HERO Project.

--Learn about the native plants and animals that call Laguna Canyon home with the Laguna Canyon Foundation.

--Be inspired by the model of the original Laguna Beach Art Association gallery and make your own miniature landscape artworks with Laguna Art Museum teaching artists.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive. For more information, call (949) 494-8971 or visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.