Mark Chamberlain historic “Future Fossils” exhibit and sale this weekend

BC Space is pleased to present an exhibition and sale of Mark Chamberlain Cibachrome Prints, created and printed during the 1970s and 80s. The exhibition and sale will be tonight, Friday, Nov 2 from 5 - 7 p.m. and tomorrow, Saturday, Nov 3 from 1 - 5 p.m. It will include works of art from Mark’s private collection.

“Following Mark’s April 2018 passing, these historic photographic artworks represent a rare collecting opportunity,” explains Miriam Smith, art consultant and founder of Art Resource Group.

Submitted photo

“Lip Service” is from Mark Chamberlain’s Future Fossil series

The exhibition and sale will include Chamberlain’s well-known Future Fossils series from the 1970s and 80s in which he examines the California landscape of that period. Mark explained, “Steel and glass structures with the energetic colors in the glossy billboards that advertised the new age, dominated the western landscape. They seemed almost super realistic to me.”

His important and documentary images from the Laguna Canyon Project, a photographic documentation of Laguna Canyon Road, the main access route to Laguna Beach and the Pacific Ocean from inland Orange County, will also be included.

The Cibachrome process is a 30-plus-year-old method of creating color prints that do not fade, discolor, or deteriorate. Characteristics include image clarity, color purity, and especially archival permanence.

Chamberlain’s work is in public and private collections, including the Laguna Art Museum, the Hilbert Museum of California Art, UC Irvine Archives and the Orange County Museum of Art, and will soon be in the collection of Chapman University, Orange.

To view some of the works for sale, visit www.bcspace.com.

BC Space Gallery is located at 235 Forest Ave.