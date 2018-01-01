The countdown to KXMas beings with Nancy Wilson fan contest

KX 93.5 is looking for a lucky Heart super fan. Starting now until November 18, the station is accepting written submissions on why you’re the biggest Heart fan. Entries should be 250 words or less and tell KX 93.5 why you should be the lucky winner.

The winner will receive two front row tickets to see Nancy Wilson of Heart perform with Roadcase Royale at this year’s KXMas at the Irvine Bowl on December 8. The winner will also get two meet and greet passes to meet Nancy Wilson at the show.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Facebook

Nancy Wilson of Heart will perform on Dec 8 at KXmas

On Saturday, Dec 8 Nancy Wilson will rock the Irvine Bowl at KXMas. Also featuring performances from Roadcase Royale, La Sera and Springtime Carnivore, KXMas will be a night of incredible indie music from talented female artists.

The night will also include a magical “Winter Wonderland” with craft food and drink, indie carolers, and Old Saint Nick himself in the Festival of Arts Grounds.

For tickets, visit www.kx935.com.