Living it Up at The Susi Q: Upcoming events announced

Cyber-Seniors Computer Assistance is back on Wednesday, Nov 7 from 9:30 - 12 p.m. From taking great photos to organizing your gift lists, learn what your smartphone, tablet or laptop can do just in time for the holidays. Get better acquainted with technology from Sage Hill students in personalized, one-on-one, 30-minute appointments, at your own pace.

“It’s a Matter of Balance” will be held on Tuesdays from November 13 - December 18 from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Formerly titled Fall Prevention, this updated (seated and standing) exercise class will help attendees reduce the risk of falling by building body strength, flexibility and improving overall balance. The cost is $72 for the 6-weeks class.

On Thursday, Nov 15, Susi Q will host a free class on managing grief and loss through the holidays from 1:30 - 3 p.m. The holidays can be difficult for those who are grieving. Learn about the physical, emotional, cognitive, and spiritual aspects of grief while focusing on strategies that will help you survive and grow through your grief.

Susi Q presents Computer Workshops with Steve & Fred, iPad/iPhone Tools on Thursday, Nov 15 from 1 - 2 p.m. Android Tips & Basics will be held on Thursday, Nov 29 from 1 – 2 p.m.

On Friday, Nov 30 from 9 - 4 p.m., Susi Q will hold a free HICAP Annual Plan Review Day. It’s time for all Medicare beneficiaries to review their health and drug plan needs for 2019. Susi Q HICAP counselors will be on-site all day to discuss your needs. Appointments are required to attend.

Tea Time at The Susi Q is every last Friday on the month (November 30) from 2 - 3:30 p.m. In true tea party fashion and style, come enjoy delectable tea sandwiches, cakes and sweet confections served up in an elegant setting. Savor fine teas and most important, good conversation with friends – new and old. Fedoras, fascinators, and sun hats welcome.

If you’re interested in joining or need more information, email Christine Brewer at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 715-8105.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Adopt a senior this Christmas and bring your unwrapped gifts to Susi Q

Susi Q’s Annual Holiday Luncheon is on Monday, Dec 3 from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Seven 7 Seven. Come celebrate the season with Susi Q’s traditional holiday turkey feast, complete with (your) good company, community entertainment and prizes. The cost is $40 per person.

Reserve your place at the table by emailing Christine Brewer at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 715-8105.

Share the holiday spirit with a senior and adopt a senior for the holidays. Susi Q will match you with a qualifying senior and supply you with their personalized wish list. Simply purchase one or more gifts on their list and bring them unwrapped to The Susi Q by Thursday, Dec 6.

To sign up or for more information, contact Martha Hernandez at (949) 715-8104.

Susi Q is located at 380 Third St. For more information, visit www.thesusiq.org.