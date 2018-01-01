Laguna Beach Community Clinic attains FQHS “Look Alike” status

Since taking the helm of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic nearly three years ago, Dr. Jorge Rubal has persistently worked to advance his vision for the Clinic. A little over a week ago the Clinic attained FQHC “Look Alike” status.

It’s been a long and rigorous process, with the Clinic needing to demonstrate compliance with myriad statutory and regulatory requirements ranging from billing and finance, to quality of patient care. Governance protocols needed to be restructured.

Submitted photo

Dr. Rubal is proud of the Clinics’ achievement and 100 percent score

“Our 2018 strategic goal has been to achieve designation as a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC)”, said Rubal, the Clinic’s CEO and Medical Director. “It’s key to our ability to expand services to more patients, as well as establishing and maintaining our financial sustainability”.

Few facilities attain a perfect score after a scrutinizing three-day site visit by members of the Health Resources and Services Administration. “I’m proud of our staff and board of directors who worked incredibly hard. Scoring 100 percent is amazing and all of our colleagues in the Orange County Coalition of Community Health Centers have commended us on this feat”, stated Rubal.

“Jorge really demonstrated his commitment to the health of our community by working late many evenings and weekends, racking up more than 200 volunteer hours in the thirty days preceding the site evaluation. His hard work paid off and the community will reap the benefit”, stated Mark Orgill, President of the Clinic’s Board of Directors.

The community benefits include lower rates for patients, capacity to serve more patients, expanded services to include dental and mental health. The Clinic benefits too, by access to substantial government grants and increases in government reimbursements.

The Laguna Beach Community Clinic has been providing a medical home for area residents for nearly 50 years, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. For more information, visit www.lbclinic.org.

The LB Community Clinic is located at 362 Third St.