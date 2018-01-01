1st Annual California Harvest Native gathering at Soka University this Saturday

Soka University invites the public to the 1st Annual California Harvest Native Gathering this Saturday, Nov 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Soka University with the theme “Celebrating California Native Culture.”

Sponsored by the Juaneño Band of Mission Indians, Acjachemen Nation and Soka University of America, The Gathering is on the beautiful Campus Green of Soka University of America.

The Juaneño Band of Mission Indians, Acjachemen Nation Tribal Council invites the community to come celebrate the lives and complexity of California’s First peoples. Tribes from this area as well as singers and dancers from many different tribes of California will share tradition and culture, build community, and express themselves in traditional and nontraditional ways.

This is a family friendly event, everyone is welcome. Pow-Wows, Gatherings sometimes referred to as Big Times, traditionally were set up as seasonal celebrations or harvest gatherings to visit amongst families, to trade and for young folks to meet marriageable partners from other tribal clans. Initially in post-colonial period it was a time to come together to see who had survived the “Indian campaigns” or in distant past the winters. Currently it is much the same.

It is a time to share with all people the beauty and richness of California Native American culture. This is truly a “Cali event” as the music shared will consist of California musical instruments only, like rattles and clappersticks.

There will be food and Native American crafts for sale. Please come in a respectful way, no drugs or alcohol or the selling of sage or sweetgrass is permitted at the event. The master of ceremonies will offer explanations of celebration throughout the weekend.

Soka University of America is located at 1 University Drive in Aliso Viejo. Parking and admission are free. This is a wheelchair accessible event.