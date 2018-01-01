Laguna Beach resident John Hovanesian to receive Scouts Rare Distinguished Eagle Scout Award

On November 9, local eye surgeon John Hovanesian of Harvard Eye Associates will be receiving the nationally recognized Distinguished Eagle Scout Award from the Orange County Council, Boy Scouts of America.

He will receive the award during the council’s Leadership Breakfast at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach. Hovanesian is Den Leader for Webelos 1 for Laguna Beach Cub Scouts Pack 35.

Hovanesian is a recognized leader in the medical community

“The Distinguished Eagle Scout Award is a truly prestigious distinction in the Boy Scouts. While there have been over 4 million Eagle Scouts since 1911, fewer than 1,000 have been recognized with this award,” said Jeff Herrmann, President & Scout Executive of the Orange County Council, Boy Scouts of America.

The award is given to those who have made major contributions to their professional fields and are nationally or internationally recognized leaders. Nominees are considered at least 25 years after earning the Eagle Scout award as a youth. Previous recipients include Gerald Ford, Neil Armstrong, Steven Spielberg, and former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates.

Hovanesian, 51, who specializes in cataract, LASIK, and corneal surgery at Harvard Eye Associates, is a member of the clinical faculty at the UCLA Stein Eye Institute, has published two textbooks in ophthalmology and authored numerous peer-reviewed articles and surgical technique videos.

Eye surgeon, book publisher, editor, and community leader, Hovanesian is among the few honored with the prestigious award

He holds leadership positions with the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery and is regularly invited to speak at national and international meetings. He is also the cataract section editor for the most widely read eye surgery trade journal, Ocular Surgery News.

Hovanesian has spent considerable time with medical outreach. With the Armenian Eye Care Project, a southern California nonprofit, he travels annually to the former Soviet republic to perform and teach the newest techniques in surgery. He has also made volunteer surgical trips to Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, and Fiji to treat the underserved population.

Local business leaders will attend this special award presentation during the Orange County Council’s annual Leadership Breakfast. The featured speaker at the luncheon, Rodney C. Sacks, Chairman and CEO of Monster Energy Company will share how his multi-billion-dollar company came to be while promoting the message of “developing visionary and ethical leaders.”

The Orange County Council, Boy Scouts of America is one of the largest youth-serving agencies in the county serving nearly 20,000 youth with educational programs that instill values, physical fitness and environmental awareness.

