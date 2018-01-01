The Healing Nature of Community: Thank You Laguna!

By Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND

Hello, and welcome to the Happiness Corner. I’m so excited to write my first column for Stu News. I’m Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND. I’m here to share my philosophy about happiness and the work required to strive for it daily. Along the way, I hope you find some useful tips for living your happiest life.

One of the most important aspects of happiness in anyone’s life is a sense of community. Studies have shown that belonging is a central key to happiness – we need each other, we aren’t meant to be alone, isolated or to survive on our own.

And yet the opposite has happened in our society. We’ve gotten more and more entrenched in technology, social media and the negativity of politics, shutting ourselves off from the people around us. Most of our days are spent on the road going to and from work, spending time with our families at dinner and then watching TV or catching up on social media. Lather, rinse, repeat. It’s easy to become disconnected and lonely when we do this. But we, in Laguna Beach, have an advantage to fight such isolation – our sense of community.

I experienced firsthand how a close-knit community can change one’s life. It started when a good friend came to visit and said, “You look amazing and happy, much different from when I visited last year.” I told her that 2018 has been a milestone year for me, and it got me thinking, what was the essence behind this change?

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Dr. Vidya Reddy

To find the answer, I will take you back to four years ago when I had to make a choice. In Canada, I had a successful alternative medicine practice, but I wasn’t happy. I had lost my passion and it wasn’t my calling anymore. An isolating, unhealthy relationship ended and left me completely heartbroken. So, I made a tough choice and moved from what I’ve called home all my life to Laguna Beach, hoping to start anew and find my heart’s calling again. So began my love affair with Laguna Beach and its incredible community!

I knew when I drove in from LAX, that this was a very special place, one that I could call my home. Its physical beauty seemed just like the thing I needed to heal a broken heart, a bruised soul and most importantly, recover from depression and loneliness.

But reflecting on the past four years, I realize that the secret is not just the stunning beauty of Laguna itself but the camaraderie of the people. Living in a small community that cares made all the difference for me. When I arrived, I was accepted and embraced by this wonderful community. I have been blessed to meet many of the kind and caring residents of Laguna while working at our shop, Buy Hand. In the past, I’ve had some issues with back pain and suffered migraine headaches. Local customers noticed and went out of their way to come and check to make sure that I was doing better. It brought joy and happiness to see other people that care. That sense of community really does make a difference.

Photo by Pieter Baetens

Dr. Reddy enjoys Laguna’s close-knit community

The past four years living here, I have enjoyed experiences of craziness, laughter, shared grief and reflection with a wonderful community that reinforces that I am not alone. I am surrounded by people who care about each other and want to help. Our community has been my healing oasis. The answer I should have given my friend is that being part of this close-knit community has made me happy. And that newfound happiness has given me wings to do things again, including writing this column.

So, I hope my experience of being a new member of this community reminds you that we live in a special place as we head into uncertainty of the election on Tuesday. When faced with difficulty and challenges, our small community is compassionate, accepting and loving, and together we are able to deal with whatever comes our way.

I have found a community that truly resonates with me and has my back, because I am home and so are you

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. Til next time.

Dr.Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com.