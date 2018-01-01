Anne England leaves a rich legacy of art and advocacy for artists in Laguna’s community

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Anne England’s life appeared to have had many highlights, most related to art in some form, and consequently, she leaves a wealth of tradition in the creative culture of Laguna Beach.

Sharbie Higuchi, marketing/PR and merchandising director of FOA, says, “Anne was a Festival of Arts and Sawdust Festival exhibitor, an amazing artist, and an advocate for the arts and artists in Laguna Beach. She was founder of The Festival of Arts Artists Fund, the Sawdust Art Festival Benevolence and co-founder of LOCA. Anne was a pillar of the community.”

As the founder of the compassionate nonprofit FOA’s Artists Fund in 1999, she enabled many a hard-working but badly paid artist to find comfort and vital financial help during illnesses, or following personal tragedies and natural disasters. And the Artists Fund has evolved: its executive board recently voted to expand services to include counseling, mentoring, scholarships, and a personal assistance program.

England’s daughter Lansing says, “The things I would like mentioned are that mom was very involved in the art community in Laguna from 1966 on. She was a long time exhibitor at both the Festival of Arts and the Sawdust Arts Festival, for close to 50 years. She was an advocate for not only the arts, but the artists too, always speaking and educating the public about how important art and the artists who create it are to the community of Laguna Beach and Southern California in general.”

Anne England began the creative process in Florida, majoring in Art at Florida State University. She studied and worked there until the freedom of lifestyle and expression lured her to California in 1962. A very successful watercolorist, printmaker, and art instructor, Anne was much loved and respected by fans and peers alike.

Photo by Mike Tauber

Artist and Art Advocate Anne England

Lansing continues, “Art was her life. She also was a cancer survivor and was a strong encourager to others who had to deal with cancer. She helped people have hope that they too could have victory over that dreaded disease. She walked with them through treatment, shared stories with them and encouraged them to fight and believe that they like she, could overcome cancer.

“She had a strong relationship and faith in God and believed that He was in control of all things in her life. She loved Him deeply and believed that He healed her of cancer, ultimately. Mom gave herself, her energy and her light to the artist community in Laguna and to encouraging those who fell on hard times.”

The Artists Fund is Anne’s proudest legacy

“The Artists Fund is a highlight of my life,” England said in her July Stu News’ interview. “When someone comes to you in confidence with a personal challenge and then later says, ‘I wouldn’t have made it without your help’ – there’s nothing like it, to know you’ve made a difference. Especially for artists, who are so badly paid for their talent and hard work. We have wonderful people volunteering their time for the Artists Fund.”

“[The Artists Fund] is wonderful in that way because most people don’t know who is benefiting, which is as it should be, it’s no one’s business except the person concerned, and we really do need to support artists in this town. That’s the legacy I’m most proud of.”

England credited Mike Tauber, FOA exhibitor for many years, for kicking the program into high gear and making a huge success of the fundraising.

Tauber said, “Her fundraising sales included Tie-One-On, Art-in-a-Box, and Art-To-Go which runs every spring and summer. More than $180,000 in grants have been distributed. The organization also has a Scholarship Fund for artists, supported by separate sources.”

Photo by Mike Tauber

Yet another highlight of Anne’s life

In addition, she was among the founders of LOCA, today one of Laguna’s most active and successful nonprofits.

“Artists need to be able to work and be paid,” England said. “LOCA has been great that way, encouraging the art community, and it means that artists can teach others too.”

She added, “It’s been such a blessing to be surrounded by like-minded people in this town, people who are on the same page, and I think the Festival of Arts is one of the finest shows around.”

It appears that few have been as deeply embedded in Laguna’s art culture as was Anne England. She left an extensive heritage. And a huge void for our community.

Her funeral will be held on Friday, Nov 9, at 10 a.m. at Saint Timothy’s Church, 29102 Crown Valley Pkwy, Laguna Niguel.

On Saturday, Nov 10, there will be a Celebration of Life Memorial for her at 11 a.m. on the Sawdust Festival grounds, where people can share stories of her, if they like. It will be followed by a potluck meal.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that people make donations honoring Anne England to: the Artist Fund at FOA or Artist Benevolence Fund at the Sawdust Festival, c/o The Festival of Arts Laguna Canyon Rd.

Lansing says, “She started these funds, and they were very near and dear to her heart.”

A donation table, accepting credit cards, cash, and checks will be available at her memorial service.

Attendees are requested to bring brunch food to share.

For further information, call (949) 612-1949 or visit www.TheArtistsFund-FoA.org.