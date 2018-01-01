Boys & Girls Club of LB announces enriched programming and positive impact results with STEAM

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is pleased to announce the positive impact of its programming offerings for the 2017-2018 school year. The STEAM program seeks to inspire members’ natural curiosity in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

“Our STEAM programming is an important component to our Boys & Girls Club experience, and we strongly believe these set of choices support our young people in taking the first step in looking at career paths in these high growth fields,” stated Pam Estes, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

With over 500 club members participating in diverse subject areas such as coding, robotics, sailing, cooking, animation, ecology and music, outcomes were notably positive year-over-year with substantial gains seen in computer skills competencies and improvements in decreasing the gender and ethnicity participation gap.

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has a strong commitment to engaging both genders equally and supporting underrepresented groups at a young age with a goal of carrying every child’s interest and enthusiasm in these areas into higher education.

For more information on the impact of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s program offerings or on membership opportunities, contact Member Services at (949) 494-2535 or visit www.bgclagunabeach.org.