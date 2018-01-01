LBPD is raising awareness about men’s cancer with ‘No Shave November, all men encouraged to join in

The month of November is being called “Movember,” an initiative to raise awareness about cancer, men’s health, and to raise money for charities related to researching and developing cures for all forms of cancer.

This year, the Laguna Beach Police Department, with the endorsement of the Command Staff and City Manager, has decided to participate in this event, allowing employees to forgo facial grooming standards for the month of November. LBPD will be participating in an initiative called “No Shave November.”

“The goal of “No Shave November” (https://no-shave.org) is to grow awareness by embracing men’s hair, which many cancer patients lose, by letting it grow freely,” LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota said. “The goal is to help educate others about cancer prevention, saving lives, and aiding those who are fighting the battle.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A recent “before” No Shave November picture of LBPD Sgt Jim Cota

“No Shave November” will contribute to aiding three different charities:

--Prevent Cancer Foundation – one of the nation’s leading nonprofit voluntary health organizations focused solely on cancer prevention and early detection.

--Fight Colorectal Cancer – an advocacy group run through St. Jude Children’s Hospital that give grants to scientists who are working on cures for colorectal cancer.

--St. Jude Children’s Hospital – one of the nation’s leading hospitals that treat and defeat childhood cancer.

“Finally, the rules for those that wish to participate. Simply put down your razor or shaver for 30 days and grow a mustache or beard,” Sgt Cota said. “There are only a few regulations to this in order to maintain a professional appearance:

--Hairstyles will still be maintained in a neat appearance.

--Mustaches will be neatly trimmed around the mouth and nose.

--Beards will be neatly trimmed around the mouth and nose. Also, beards will not extend below the Adam’s apple and onto the neck.

LBPD urges the community to be a part of “No Shave November.”

“We are dedicated to the fight against cancer. At the same time, we will all enjoy seeing who can grow some nice mustaches and beards for all to see,” Sgt Cota said. “Thank you to all who will participate during Laguna Beach’s ‘No Shave November.’”