The Learning Club is looking for tutors with heart within the community

The Learning Club is looking for volunteer tutors in the community who can give an hour or two a week to help children learn and grow. This is a great opportunity to give back to the community and no experience is necessary, all the training will be provided.

Courtesy of AAUW-LB

The Learning Club volunteers and their students

The American Association of University Women, Laguna Beach Branch sponsors the Learning Club (TLC). TLC is after-school tutoring programs at El Morro Elementary School in Laguna Beach for students in grades 2-5 who have been recommended by their teachers as needing additional help with homework and basic educational concepts to better succeed in school.

TLC’s next session will be on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons beginning January 15, 2019. Local adults and teens are welcome to apply.

To volunteer or for more information, contact Peggie Thomas at (949) 499-1817, Kathy Willman at (949) 449-9941 or visit www.aauw2-lagunabeach.org.