Sustainability from the start, The Ranch swaps plastic room keys with bamboo keys

As California’s only National Geographic Unique Lodge, The Ranch at Laguna Beach is raising the bar for sustainability efforts. Continuing its mission to ditch single use plastic, the resort has replaced its traditional plastic room keys with bamboo crafted key cards sourced from certified sustainably managed trees.

Submitted photo

The new bamboo keys will reduce plastic waste

As the stewards of an incredible natural landscape in the Aliso Woods Canyon, The Ranch at Laguna Beach is at the forefront of sustainability and charitable efforts within the hospitality industry in Laguna Beach.

“Thirty billion plastic room keys are made each year, accounting for 150,000 tons of plastic – much of which ends up in landfills,” said Kurt Bjorkman, General Manager of The Ranch at Laguna Beach. “By eliminating plastic cards in favor of sustainable bamboo options, we can keep 25,000 of those plastic keys from making their way into landfills, helping to protect our planet and reduce waste as a result.”

Guests are encouraged to keep the one-of-kind room keys as souvenir of their stay at the iconic coastal oasis. If the room keys do happen to make their way into the garbage, they will degrade back into the soil over time, causing no harm to the environment.

For more information on sustainability efforts at The Ranch at Laguna Beach, visit www.theranchlb.com/ranch/sustainability.

For more information on The Ranch or to inquire about a booking, call (949) 499-2271 ext. 1 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .