Real Talk presents Changing the World, One Wall at a Time tomorrow

Real Talk Laguna Beach presents a special screening of Changing the World, One Wall at a Time tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov 7 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at the Susi Q Center. This is a story of Education is Not a Crime – one of the world’s largest street art and human rights campaigns to raise awareness of education discrimination by Iran’s government against tens of thousands of young Baha’is.

Courtesy of notacrime.me/thefilm

Changing the World, One Wall at a Time will be screened on November 7 at the Susi Q Center

The film features interviews with popular street artists from around the world – as well as activists with experience of the Civil Rights movement, the anti-Apartheid struggle in South Africa, and human rights work on behalf of Iranians of all backgrounds. Iranian Baha’is with personal experience of being denied their right to higher education also share their stories.

This is a free event with limited seating sponsored by The Laguna Beach Interfaith Council and the Baha’is of Laguna Beach. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Susi Q is located at 380 Third St.