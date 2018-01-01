Shoreline Project creates collective experience that celebrates life, art, music, and the sea

It’s not often one participates in a gathering of this size that isn’t a protest against something or someone. However, this was an entirely different sort of congregation. On Saturday, Shoreline Project offered a rare opportunity to be amidst hundreds of people joyously celebrating life, the beauty of art, music, and the sea, all with a stunning sunset as the initial backdrop.

Dancers from The Assembly Dance, Lara Wilson is co-founder and creative director

Elizabeth Turk’s project at Main Beach brought together approximately 1,000 volunteers for a site-specific performance. The project was the commissioned work of art for Laguna Art Museum’s Sixth Annual Art & Nature.

At sunset, as Cellist Ross Gasworth from Trio Céleste played, dancers from Assembly Dance Company set the mood as they beautifully demonstrated twirls and dips using the umbrellas.

Opening of the umbrellas

With LED-illuminated umbrellas designed as an evolution of the artist’s Seashell X-ray Mandala series, the volunteer performers then participated in both spontaneous and choreographed movements to the drum beats of Billy Fried of the Laguna Drum Circle.

Stunning sunset

Shoreline Project not only orchestrated a shared common experience among the participants, it provided an engaging spectacle for viewers from the surrounding cliffs and buildings. The performance was visible from the pathway to Heisler Park, the hotel north of the beach, and the boardwalk, and crowds filled every available vantage point.

Seashell image on umbrella

Why seashell X-ray mandalas as an image?

Turk says, “Searching for commonalities, we start at an essential level, Calcium. This mineral connects us all: Human to Human – Human to Nature.”

And she uses LED umbrellas because shells are the original mobile home. “Shelter and light bring us together when the sun sets,” she says.

Umbrella pod

And once the crowd got started, the drum beats kept them dancing in the sun’s afterglow and then darkness, the sheer energy and emotion eliciting moments of magic.

Michael and Nancy

Umbrellas are meant to be a protecting force or influence, and these brilliant works of art allowed participants and spectators to forget the world’s strife for a few hours, and revel in the pure joy and beauty of each other and the evening.

To view video from the event, go to www.shoreline-project.com.

