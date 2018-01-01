PTA Coffee Talk presents Entitlemania: How not to spoil your kids

On Wednesday, Nov 14, PTA Coffee Talk presents Entitlemania: How not spoil your kids, and what to do if you already have. The talk will be hosted by Richard Watt and held at Seven 7 Seven from 8:30 - 10 a.m.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Learn how to help your children become more, by doing less

According to Watt, entitlemania is an epidemic, and well-intentioned parents across the country are enabling a “me” generation of children who lack the wisdom and self-satisfaction of accomplishment that only struggle and adversity can bring. Watt sheds light on the increasingly pervasive social trend affecting children at every age, and at every income bracket.

PTA Coffee Talk is free to members or a 10-dollar donation. To RSVP, visit www.ptacoffeetalk.org.

Seven 7 Seven is located at 777 Laguna Canyon Rd.