AG Vision kicked off Day of the Dead at Art Walk
Adriana Guzman of AG Vision celebrated her culture, heritage and history for Day of the Dead (“Día de los Muertos”) at last Thursday’s Art Walk. The celebration began sundown on Wednesday, Oct 31 and ended sundown on Friday, Nov 2.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Tom Clements
Adriana Guzman celebrating Day of the Dead at Art Walk
Those haven’t experienced the celebration may be confused in thinking it is intended to be scary or morbid but in fact it’s quite the opposite. Day of the Dead is actually about the life of all of those who have passed. It’s filled with color, music, painting, dancing, offerings of wonderful food and drinks, plenty of flowers, and pictures of families.
AG Vision is located at 572 South Coast Hwy. For more information, visit www.agvisionstore.com.