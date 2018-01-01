AG Vision kicked off Day of the Dead at Art Walk

Adriana Guzman of AG Vision celebrated her culture, heritage and history for Day of the Dead (“Día de los Muertos”) at last Thursday’s Art Walk. The celebration began sundown on Wednesday, Oct 31 and ended sundown on Friday, Nov 2.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Tom Clements

Adriana Guzman celebrating Day of the Dead at Art Walk

Those haven’t experienced the celebration may be confused in thinking it is intended to be scary or morbid but in fact it’s quite the opposite. Day of the Dead is actually about the life of all of those who have passed. It’s filled with color, music, painting, dancing, offerings of wonderful food and drinks, plenty of flowers, and pictures of families.

AG Vision is located at 572 South Coast Hwy. For more information, visit www.agvisionstore.com.