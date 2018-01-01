American Legion presents Veterans Day Ceremony

On Sunday, Nov 11 at 11 a.m., the Laguna Beach American Legion will conduct their Veterans Day ceremony to recognize all veterans for their service protecting our country.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Veterans march in 2018 Patriots Day Parade

The ceremony will take place on the front lawn of Legion Hall. The Keynote speaker will be Lisa Bartlett, Orange County Fifth District Supervisor. Patriotic music starts at 10:30 a.m. Come early as there is limited seating.

The Laguna Beach American Legion Hall is located at 384 Legion Street.