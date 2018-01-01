Laguna Beach Garden Club features Jeff Moore of Solana Succulents this Friday, Nov 9

This Friday, Nov 9, Laguna Beach Garden Club will host its monthly meeting at Laguna Beach Presbyterian Church. Light breakfast and coffee will be served as special guest speaker Jeff Moore discusses his latest book, Soft Succulents.

Courtesy of solanasucculents.com

Moore will discuss succulent care and use in landscaping

Jeff Moore is an author and owner of Solana Succulents in Solana Beach. Jeff’s latest book, Soft Succulents, is full of beautiful images of aeoniums, echeverias, sedums, crassulas, kalanchoes and others. He will speak about their care and use in landscaping and containers.

The Laguna Beach Garden Club is committed to the advancement of gardening, horticulture, ecology and conservation through education and participation in related community projects. They serve the Laguna Beach area and want to keep it beautiful and fun.

For more information, visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

Laguna Beach Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave.