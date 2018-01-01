Meet Pet of the Week Harley

Harley is currently taking the title of Pet of the Week. He is a two-year-old tan Chihuahua and is neutered. He comes from a rough history that resulted in him being hit by a car and suffering from a broken hip. A pervious owner did not get Harley the help he needed, so that is when the Animal Shelter stepped in. After a successful surgery, he can now walk again. Due to these circumstances, he would need a home without children, because he needs to be handled with extra care. He is very active and full of kindness. With a story like his, Harley is looking for someone to love him as much as he will love you. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, hopes to see Harley adopted as soon as possible.

Click on the photo for a larger image

Harley is ready to start a new chapter in life

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. Call (949) 497-3552 or go to the website for information on adoption procedures: www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.