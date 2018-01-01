Art of Fitness raises over $1K to benefit Waymakers’ LB Youth Shelter

Laguna Beach-based Art of Fitness gym recently hosted the Waymakers’ Ride fundraiser, which raised over $1,000 to benefit the Waymakers’ Laguna Beach Youth Shelter, a short-term intervention “safe-haven” for struggling children ages 12-17.

When a local teen had attempted suicide, it personally affected many people in the community, including members and instructors at Art of Fitness. A gym member, Daphne Martino, was motivated to help other kids in struggle and gathered the community to host a fundraising event: a two-hour cycling class in which all proceeds went directly to our youth shelter.

(L-R) Charlie Owens, Megan Cauley, Marian Reegen, Chelsea Burch, Melissa Whitworth, Daphne Martino and Fernanda Rocha, during the Waymakers’ Ride fundraiser

Multiple cycling instructors, including gym owners Marian Reegen and Fernanda Rocha, hosted the cycling classes and members also got involved throughout the month to gather supplies from a wish list to donate to youth at the shelter. Waymakers received a generous amount of donations, including essential toiletries and therapeutic art activities, plus gift bags were prepared for the kids with hygiene kits and fitness magazines.

Without Waymakers’ intervention, children suffering with mental health issues, unstable housing and severe family conflict are most at-risk for victimization and out of home placement. The shelter program serves as a 24-hour family crisis resource to parents and youth residing in Orange County, especially those who do not have the means to seek private help.

The Waymakers’ youth shelter program aims to achieve the following goals: family strengthening and reunification, homeless prevention, diversion of at-risk youth from the juvenile justice system, and school dropout prevention.

In addition to providing youth with a safe haven and protection from the dangers of the streets, the shelter also provides youth and their families with professional comprehensive services including outreach and prevention.

The Laguna Beach Youth Shelter, which is celebrating 40 years of continuous service to the community, provides a place for homeless, runaway and at-risk youth 24/7, 365 days a year.

For more information on Waymakers, visit www.waymakersoc.org.